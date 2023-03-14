TRUTHSTREAM with Joe & Scott! Marvin Carlston inventor of the carbon arrow!!!

Joe and Scott from the TruthStream podcast interview Kevin Hoyt with special guests Marvin Carlston and Vera Hieduke.

GREAT BIG SHOUT OUT to TUCKER HAUSER!

MVP hunter and inspiration to all, using ANOTHER one of Marvin's inventions to harvest the FIRST BUCK in Pennsylvania with AIR.

The group talks about Marvin's incredible background as an innovator that changed the archery world forever, some past connections in conservation with Kevin and some new ways to HELP YOUR SMALL BUSINESS today.

The have set up a platform to help people collect from the ERC program.

They have simplified the process and make it fast and easy.

If you paid W2 employee taxes, they can get you up to $26k per employee up to 500 employees.

GRANT money (no payback).

Kevin believes this is actually continuity of government and NASARA... the group discusses that and either way..

The important part, how YOU can collect.