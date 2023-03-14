How to Let Go Of Your FEAR | ANXIETY by Alan Watts On The Secret Of Life

How to Let Go Of Your FEAR | ANXIETY by Alan Watts On The Secret Of LifeWhen it came to facing our concerns, Alan Watts had a lot of insightful advice to share.

The prominent philosopher Alan Watts analyzes One of his secrets is that fear comes from the fear of the unknown or the concept of what "may" or "might" happen.

But if we realize that we really have no control over what will or won't happen, we can learn to let go of our fears and accept life as it is, with all of its surprises.

He highlighted that we should live in the now, enjoying each moment for what it is and accepting each wave of opportunity or challenge as a part of our path rather than stressing about the future.