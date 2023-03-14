Are we living in the last days?

The present age we are living in is different from all other ages because of the nature of the coming crisis (known as ‘the great tribulation’).

This will throw up a series of calamities (beginning to unfold now), which will have no human solution.

Without divine intervention this would lead to the end of life on earth.

Most people choose to scoff and mock at this idea, but that is also prophesied in 2 Peter 3.3-13: ‘Scoffers will come in the last days, walking according to their own lusts, and saying, “Where is the promise of His coming?”‘ So don’t be a scoffer, but believe the Gospel, that Jesus is the Messiah who died for our sins and rose again from the dead to give salvation and eternal life to all believers.

– Tony Pearce