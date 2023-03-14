Labour: 'Always on the side of older people and pensioners'

Speaking on the chancellor's plans to increase the lifetime allowance for pension contributions, the Shadow Treasury Minister Tulip Siddiq says that her party is "always on the side of older people and pensioners" and older people and pensioners in her constituency could do with "having some support in terms of savings".

On the day the Office of National Statistic releases the latest figures for the country's labour force showing over 200,000 are not in work, the shadow treasury minister says the government "must focus on getting those people back into work.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn