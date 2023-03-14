Road project will widen part of Upper Manatee River Road

Big changes are coming to a major road in Manatee County.

The project goal is to reduce traffic jams on Upper Manatee River Road.

The county plans to widen the road from two lanes to four lanes.

Leaders think that will make a big difference in avoiding traffic back ups.

"With the new growth we’ve had in this area starting to grow at an exponential rate as well as all the other developments that are around this being one of the primary roads to get there and access points," county engineer Scott May said.