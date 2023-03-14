These Are the Most Stunning Beaches In the World

From Hawaii to Iceland, there’s no shortage of beautiful beaches on this earth.
What are you doing this summer?Beaches are miraculous places full of life where all elements meet.
Buzz60’s Yair Ben-Dor is here with some of our best
From Hawaii to Iceland, there’s no shortage of beautiful beaches on this earth.
What are you doing this summer?Beaches are miraculous places full of life where all elements meet.
Buzz60’s Yair Ben-Dor is here with some of our best
Arugam Bay Beach is a stunning coastal destination located on the eastern coast of Sri Lanka. This picturesque beach is renowned..