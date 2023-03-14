Dogs Who Detected Cancer In Their Owners Before Doctor Did

Dogs have an incredible sense of smell.

In fact, canines are equipped with over 100 million sensory receptors within their nasal cavity, whereas humans possess about six million.

Additionally, dogs also have a second olfactory system that not only allows them to pick up on physical smells but also allows them to detect pheromones, human emotions, and even the presence of storms.Given their powerful noses, it’s no wonder dogs have been used in hunting, trained to sniff out bombs or drugs, and assisted in search and rescue missions.However, the some dogs on this list were able to accurately detect a much more important, typically undetectable odor in their owners—cancer.

And they did so long before their human companions were ever diagnosed by a healthcare professional.