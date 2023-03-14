The GOP Candidates on Ukraine + Blexit + Dowd's Death Data | Candace Owens, Morrisey, Dowd

Tucker Carlson sent every GOP candidate a questionnaire on Ukraine, and happily, most of them answered.

Charlie goes through the responses to see which candidates are serious and which ones are delusional.

Then, Candace Owens joins to talk about the new partnership between TPUSA and the BLEXIT Foundation, and West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey discusses taking his state's ban on men in women's sports to the Supreme Court.

Ed Dowd talks the latest U.S. death data and what it indicates about Covid shots.

