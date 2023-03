Biden's Bank Bailout Isn't Fooling Anyone

President Biden's attempt to reassure Americans that the US banking sector is doing just fine had the opposite effect: banking stocks plunged after he spoke.

Will his bailout-that-isn't-a-bailout shore up the economy or are we heading for 2008 on steroids?

Also today, another antiwar rally to hit DC this weekend.

Finally: House Republicans take aim at domestic spying of Homeland Security Department.