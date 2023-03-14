Healing Music,Sleeping Music,Yoga,Peaceful Mind,Calming ,Therapeutic , Spiritual music , Harmonious.

Healing music is a type of therapeutic music that is designed to promote relaxation, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve overall well-being.

It typically consists of soothing sounds and gentle melodies that can have a positive effect on the mind and body.

Many people find healing music to be a helpful tool in managing chronic pain, promoting restful sleep, and reducing feelings of stress and anxiety.

It is often used in conjunction with other forms of therapy, such as meditation, yoga, and massage, to enhance their effectiveness.