Woman who made false rape and grooming claims is jailed

A 22-year-old woman has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for perverting the course of justice, after falsely claiming to have been the victim of an Asian grooming gang.

Eleanor Williams from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria was sentenced at Preston Crown Court after making a series of false rape allegations.

In May 2020, she said she had been beaten by Asian men and posted photos of her injuries on Facebook.

However, the court heard that she had caused the injuries to herself with a hammer.

The court also heard that three of the men Williams targeted tried to take their own lives because of the false accusations made against them.

Report by Jonesia.

