New York Giants Finalizing Trade for Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller
The Giants are finalizing a blockbuster trade with the Raiders for tight end Darren Waller, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

New York will send back a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft—pick No.

100—to Las Vegas in the deal.