New York Giants Finalizing Trade for Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller

The Giants are finalizing a blockbuster trade with the Raiders for tight end Darren Waller, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
New York will send back a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft—pick No.
100—to Las Vegas in the deal.
The Giants are finalizing a blockbuster trade with the Raiders for tight end Darren Waller, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
New York will send back a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft—pick No.
100—to Las Vegas in the deal.
New York traded a compensatory third-round pick for Waller
The Giants injected athleticism and playmaking in their passing attack by trading a third-round draft pick for the former Raiders..
The New York Giants are acquiring Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, sources told ESPN.