Autobahn - Kraftwerk

Autobahn is the fourth studio album by German electronic music band Kraftwerk, released in November 1974 by Philips Records.

The album marked several personnel changes in the band, which was initially a duo consisting of Florian Schneider and Ralf Hütter; later, the group added Klaus Röder on guitar and flute, and Wolfgang Flür on percussion.

The album also completed the group's transition from the experimental krautrock style of their earlier work to an electronic pop sound consisting mostly of synthesizers and drum machines.

Recording started at the group's own Kling Klang facility, but was predominantly made at Conny Plank's studio.

Autobahn also includes lyrics and a new look for the group that was suggested by Emil Schult, an associate of Schneider and Hütter.