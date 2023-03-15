Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023: Akris' '70s Flare

When it comes to fall fashion, what is old, is new again.
In Paris, that's no exception for Swiss brand Akris, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
It was full-on, the '70s.
Creative director Albert Kriemler told us he was inspired by boxes of patterns from the decade he found in his archives.
To him, they exemplify a woman's ease, freedom, movement, and choice.
The subtle abstract beauty of a flower caught his eye.
What caught ours?
Everything...from the beautiful velvets and zigzag patchwork to the silk crepe dresses, and of course, the double-faced wools Akris is famous for.