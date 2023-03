Microsoft-Tied NewsGuard Was Paid By Feds While It Censored Conservative Media, Including MRCTV

As MRCTV readers likely know, last week I reported on a breaking story that offered a rare kind of personal satisfaction.

Journalist Matt Taibbi had brought to global attention what I and a few others have told people, on and off, since 2016: the U.S. government has used a clearly unconstitutional statute called the Portman-Murphy Countering Foreign Propaganda Act to fund media organizations willing to spread the feds’ preferred propaganda.