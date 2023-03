Sing Along! ‘All White People Are Racist,’ Man Wins Women's Award & Racist Band-Aid’s

On this week's Woke of the Weak we heard that apparently all white people are racist simply because of the color of their skin.

We heard from a lady with pink hair who urged viewers to spend their “literal entire life dismantling racism.” We also heard from a woman who said the same thing, just in song!!!

Another woman was whining about Band-Aid colors and finally, a man won an award from Jill Biden for International Women’s Day!

Can't get much crazier than this!