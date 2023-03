Taste the Best of Egypt πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡¬ King of Liver Abu Osman's Restaurant ASWAN 2

Discover the best of Egypt with a visit to Aswan, and an unforgettable experience at Abu Osman King of Liver!

This renowned restaurant serves up delicious dishes crafted from ancient recipes and tantalizing flavors that will leave you wanting more.

Try traditional stews, there is something for everyone.

Take a culinary journey through one of the world's most celebrated cultures with Ahu Osman King of Liver in Aswan.