ANON CONFIDENTIAL FLIGHT MACHINE 17 : DJ VECTOR117 PRESENTS: The Brotherhood of the Bell (1970)

Music, Esoterics, Gematria, Politics and much more.

The Brotherhood of the Bell is a great 1970 TV movie directed by Paul Wendkos.

Just ask Quentin Tarantino.

Glenn Ford depicts a successful economics professor who discovers that an elite fraternity he joined is really a callous banking and business cabal that obtains wealth and power for its members through nefarious practices.

Glenn Ford as Prof. Andrew Patterson Rosemary Forsyth as Vivian Patterson Dean Jagger as Chad Harmon Maurice Evans as Harry Masters Will Geer as Mike Patterson Eduard Franz as Dr. Konstantin Horvathy William Conrad as Bart Harris Robert Pine as Philip Everest Dunning William Smithers as Dr. Jerome Fielder Logan Field as Thaddeus Burns Dabney Coleman as Agent Shephard Scott Graham as Weber, the Beta Epsilon Lambda house proctor