No recession and inflation to fall to 2.9%, says Chancellor

Jeremy Hunt says the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has declared "the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year".

The chancellor says that the OBR also forecasts that inflation will fall from 10.7% to 2.9% by the end of 2023, insisting "we are following the plan and the plan is working".

Report by Wardl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn