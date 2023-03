Starmer: PM should stand up to snowflake MPs in Lineker row

Sir Keir Starmer has questioned the prime minister's personal links to so-called mentor Richard Sharp, and asked whether the BBC chairman's position was still tenable.

The Labour Party leader also called on Rishi Sunak to "stand up to his snowflake MPs waging war on free speech" following a row over Match of the Day host Gary Lineker's tweets.

Report by Alibhaiz.

