Carol Vorderman denies going to the races with Matt Hancock

Appearing on This Morning, former Countdown star Carol Vorderman denied hanging out with Matt Hancock at the races after being photographed with the MP at Cheltenham.
Credit: 'This Morning' / ITV / ITVX
Appearing on This Morning, former Countdown star Carol Vorderman denied hanging out with Matt Hancock at the races after being photographed with the MP at Cheltenham.
Credit: 'This Morning' / ITV / ITVX
Carol, aged 62, donned fur and a bodysuit which hugged her famous figure and curves.
Countdown legend was spotted talking to the ITV I'm A Celebrity star in the crowds at the race event on Tuesday - months after..
The ITV This Morning regular has faced criticism from fans, though, with some branding her a "hypocrite" and "fake".