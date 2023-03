Jeremy Vine objects to being overtaken by car while riding Penny-farthing

Jeremy Vine has shared his outrage after being closely overtaken on the road while riding his Penny-farthing.

The TV and radio presenter is a keen cyclist and owns a modernised version of the early bicycle from the 1800s which he rides around on the road near his home in Chiswick, West London.

Vine, 57, posted a video on social media asking: "What sort of imbecile does a close pass on a Penny Farthing?"