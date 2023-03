Exercising in Heatwave Protocols to Follow to Cool Down

Believe it or not, a heatwave isn’t a good enough excuse to not exercise all together.

Transformational life coach and fitness enthusiast Vaneeta Batra agrees with you to some extent, working out in peak summer heat may not be the best idea, but after watching this video, you’ll gain insight on how to cool down after working out in the heat that will help return your heart rate, blood pressure and breathing to normal levels.

Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the answer!