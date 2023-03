Hunt says 'work is a virtue' as employment reforms unveiled

Jeremy Hunt says "Conservatives believe work is a virtue" as he announces a string of employment reforms in the Spring Budget.

The fiscal changes apply to groups including disabled people, children in care and people aged over 50.

The chancellor also reveals that "sanctions will be applied more rigorously" to those on universal credit without a health condition.

Report by Wardl.

