Jordan Peterson Shares the Horrific Consequences of Climate Activism | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Jordan Peterson telling Tucker Carlson about how high energy prices caused by policies designed to fight climate change may be driving a global food crisis and food shortage; Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka falling for a ridiculous scam involving sister cities; Joe Biden angering climate activists by pushing forward with the Willow Project to bring more Alaska oil drilling online; former United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Roger Altman explaining the real cost of the Silicon Valley Bank bailout to a stunned CNN host; Tucker Carlson sharing a leaked internal video of Signature Bank’s “pride council” meeting; Jamie Lee Curtis using gender pronouns to refer to her Oscar for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Drew Barrymore getting on her knees for Dylan Mulvaney; Colin Kaepernick accusing his white adoptive parents of being racist in his new graphic novel; Jen Psaki telling “The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert how seriously MSNBC takes it’s fact checking; “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg scolding co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not taking Mike Pence’s Pete Buttigieg joke seriously enough; “Mad Money’s” Jim Cramer’s painful recommendation of Silicon Valley Bank; the Osundairo brothers giving a hilarious walk through of their Jussie Smollett attack hoax; and much more.