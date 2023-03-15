The Deadly Consequences Of Drinking Logan Paul's Prime Hydration
The Deadly Consequences Of Drinking Logan Paul's Prime Hydration

Logan Paul and KSI&apos;s new hydration drink Prime is blowing up!

But is Prime actually a good product?

In this video, I&apos;ll be breaking down Prime hydration and some of the claims Logan Paul has made about Prime and its biggest competitors.

One of the biggest questions I&apos;ll be focusing on is &quot;Is Prime hydration good for athletes&quot; as the first thing you think of when you think of hydration products is sports and fitness.

Will Prime hydration help you rehydrate while playing sports or working out on a hot day?

Watch the video to find out!