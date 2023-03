LIVE @1PM: ACT OF WAR: U.S. OPENLY CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF PUTIN, REGIME CHANGE IN RUSSIA

The Warmongering Beltway Butt-Boys are openly calling for regime change in Russia, which is an insinuated ACT OF WAR.

The Black Mamba, Chief Jarome Bell and National File’s Frankie Stockes discuss the U.S., NATO, and Ukraine’s WAR OF EASTERN AGGRESSION against the Christian Nationalist Russians, led by Vladimir Putin and the Deep State’s attempt to bring a financial reset with the collapse of SVB.