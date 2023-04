JVKE "Golden Hour" Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified

JVKE stopped by Genius to break down his hit “golden hour,” which has been streamed over 472 million times on Spotify to date!

The song was his third single off his debut album 'this is what ____ feels like,' produced by Zac Lawson and the Rhode Island native himself.

On today’s episode of Verified, find out the inspiration behind the hit song.