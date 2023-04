Unending Bailouts Chinese Yuan and the World Turned Upside Down

Rick manning, President of Americans for Limited Government discusses the background of the SVB and Signature Bank failures.

At least 11 more banks are at risk and JP Chase has $60 Trillion in Derivative exposure.

CCP and Russia are already trading in their currencies and Saudi Arabia and Iran are being pulled together by the CCP to try to undermine Israel and the USA.

Biden has already committed to the bail outs and more could come.

Does that destabilize the dollar?