Honda Recalls 500,000 Vehicles With Faulty Seat Belts

Honda Recalls, 500,000 Vehicles With , Faulty Seat Belts.

Associated Press reports that Honda is recalling half a million vehicles with front seat belts that may not latch properly.

AP reports that the recall affects some of the automaker's best-selling models in the United States and Canada.

Impacted models include CR-Vs from 2017 through 2020, the 2018 and 2019 Accords, Odysseys from 2018 through 2020 and the 2019 Insight.

.

Impacted models include CR-Vs from 2017 through 2020, the 2018 and 2019 Accords, Odysseys from 2018 through 2020 and the 2019 Insight.

.

Honda's 2019 and 2020 Acura RDX's were also included in the recall.

According to documents posted March 15 by safety regulators in the U.S., wear over time can prevent a buckle from latching.

.

AP reports that a faulty buckle could lead to a driver or passenger not being restrained in a crash and increasing the risk of serious injury.

According to Honda, no injuries related to the problem have been reported.

According to Honda, no injuries related to the problem have been reported.

Honda dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons.

.

According to AP, some models may need to have the entire buckle assembly replaced.

Honda owners of affected models will be notified via mail beginning on April 17