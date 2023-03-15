A TIGER'S JOURNEY Movie

A TIGER'S JOURNEY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A FRIENDSHIP LIKE NO OTHER… When a tiger cub falls prey to ruthless poachers, he soon finds himself on the way to market until a young boy steps in and rescues him.

And so, the adventure begins to get this orphaned cub safely to the Tiger’s Nest sanctuary, in hope of finding him a new family.

Forming a remarkable bond, this boy and his tiger must face impossible odds and a race against time, as the poachers chase them through the extreme climates across the Himalayan mountains.

A heart-warming tale of love, friendship and the journey home.