Kyle Chrisley Arrested For Aggravated Assault

Kyle Chrisley has been arrested for aggravated assault in the state of Tennessee.
The news comes after parents Todd and Julie began serving their tax fraud sentence, and younger brother Grayson was in a car accident.
Todd Chrisley's son Kyle Chrisley was arrested on Monday, March 13, after pulling a 'fixed blade' on his supervisor.