FLCCC Livestream - The W.H.O. Accord and Threats to U.S. Sovereignty’

On this week’s webinar, ‘The W.H.O.

Accord and Threats to U.S. Sovereignty’, Dr. Pierre Kory will speak with Senator Ron Johnson about national sovereignty, the WHO accord, and what you can do about it.

In the second half, he will welcome special guest Daniel Horowitz.

Wednesday, March 15 at 7PM.

Register now: https://geni.us/register-for-webinars