Reaper Down

Yesterday in the Black Sea a Russian Su-27 had downed a US MQ-9 Reaper Drone over international airspace.

The drone in question was conducting an ISR mission just off the coast of Crimea, when a Russian Su-27 intercepted.

Brig.

Gen.

Patrick S.

Ryder had said the Russian aircraft "was acting in a reckless and unprofessional manner", the Su-27 ejecting fuel onto the drone and then colliding with it's propeller, causing the drone to be downed in international waters.

The Su-27 was also damaged but managed to land safely.

A single Reaper drone costs about $32 million.