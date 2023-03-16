Make Brain Health Top of Mind

It's Brain Awareness Week, so what can we do to support brain health?

Just as you work out your body and support it with nutrition, do the same for your brain.

Lifestyle has a profound impact on brain health.

In addition to Brain Awareness Week, it's also Sleep Awareness Week.

Sleep is crucial.

Daylight saving time has just begun.

During this time, change can often be disruptive to daily routines and sleep patterns, so it's important to try to get a good night's sleep, which does wonders for your brain.

Exercise is also key.

Allow time for daily movement - at least 30 minutes - in any form, from hikes to high-intensity interval workouts.

Drink lots of water - about eight glasses a day - and eat nutrient-rich foods like spinach, kale, walnuts, and berries.

If you're unable to get the nutrients you need from food alone, supplements are a great addition.

We love Neuriva .

They are decaffeinated, GMO-free, and gluten-free.

And they include NeuroFactor, a decaffeinated botanical fruit extract made from coffee cherry that has been shown to support connections between neurons.

It includes phosphatidylserine and vitamin B, essential for brain function.

To learn more, check out the Neuriva website and Instagram @neuriva for brain training games.

Tips and tricks will be posted all week long.