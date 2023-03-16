Ferrari 499P - all the Maranello hypercar’s development phases

From the announcement in February 2021 of Ferrari’s return to the top endurance class up until its debut in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship on 17 March 2023, the 499P has passed through several development stages.

It was a team effort involving over 30 engineers.

The test circuits were chosen according to their characteristics and to maximise the limited time available: Fiorano, Imola, Mugello and Vallelunga; plus Paul Ricard, Aragon and Portimão (three European tracks suitable for endurance tests).

Portimão will also host a round of the WEC, as will Monza and Sebring.

The two cars had covered a total of over 24,000 kilometres before March.

Continuous interaction between the digital and real ‘world’ made it possible to fine-tune the 499P’s various components, using two cars simultaneously and employing a team of 30 engineers.

During development, track work accounts for about 70% of the effort, and the remaining 30% occurs in the simulator.