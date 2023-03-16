Aprilia Racing Team MotoGP 2023 Trailer

From surprise to confirmation: this will be the goal of the MotoGP 2023 season for Aprilia Racing, which presents itself through a fun and engaging video, with team and riders immersed in the atmosphere of one of the most famous TV series.

Last season, Aprilia experienced impressive growth in terms of results (their first MotoGP win, another eight podium finishes, and two pole positions) which placed the Italian team among the championship protagonists, in the battle all the way to the end of the season for the most prestigious objectives in every category.

Results which had already been foreshadowed at the start of 2021 when, along with a series of outstanding placings, the first MotoGP podium arrived and results rooted in years of taking steps in the right direction.

Now Aprilia Racing faces a dual challenge - confirming their potential in the championship battle and continuing to grow, with a few more weapons in their arsenal, beginning with the satellite team and its riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, as well as an additional flow of information that will come in handy in developing the RS-GP.