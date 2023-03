RT Cost of Everything: microchipping 16 Mar, 2023

On this episode of The Cost of Everything we take a closer look at the microchipping industry.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of getting chipped, and what will the future of this novel practice look like?

Host Christy Ai spoke with expert Wojtek Paprota about the pros and cons of using microchipping technology.

Later in the show, cybersecurity expert Dan Lohrmann discussed what other uses these technologies can be applied to.