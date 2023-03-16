North Korea launches missile before South Korea-Japan summit

North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats.
North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats.
Yoon Suk Yeol became the first South Korean president to visit Japan in 12 years on Thursday, in a step toward repairing a..
The ICBM marks Pyongyang's fourth round of launches in a week as South Korea and Japan leaders meet.