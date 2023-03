Daily Dose of Daryl 23.03.16 Et Tu Gentner? Russia-Russia-Russia

Author, veteran, and Conservative thought leader Daryl E.J.

Simmons shares stories and opinions about the things going on in the world around us.

Political knives flew yesterday as Oklahoma AG Drummond ordered a third-party audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Like a favored older sister, the world just cannot stop talking about "Russia, Russia, Russia" - even though the bad actors on the DNC Agenda Mainstream Network (DAMN) media outlets seem unable to connect dots or see the big picture.