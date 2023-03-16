Pentagon Releases Video of Russian Fighter Jet Colliding With U.S. Drone

Recently the US military reported that a Russian fighter jet intercepted an American drone, the subsequent encounter downed the unmanned vehicle.

According to the Pentagon, this was the first direct U.S.-Russian incident since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, despite a couple of other in-air encounters that ended peacefully.

According to Russia, the drone was downed due to its own maneuvering, now the Pentagon has released video of the incident, revealing what really happened.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.