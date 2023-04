This Airport Just Ended the 3.4 Ounce Carry-On Liquid Rule, Other Airports Soon to Follow

When packing we all know that all of our liquids have to fit into 3.4 ounce containers, but maybe not for long.

One airport in England has now officially dropped its liquid allowances rules, making it the first one to do so.

They will now let passengers pack up to 2 liters of liquid in carry-on items and those liquids don’t need to be packed separately any longer either.

Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.