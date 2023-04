Tore (Tore Says Show) is a Holocaust Denier and Nazi sympathizer. (Part 7)

In the following clips from the IPOT 1776 "Documentary" on Hitler and the Nazis, which Tore recommends that all of her listeners should watch to "educate" themselves, we debunk the claim that Hitler never called for the annihilation of the Jews; that the Wannsee Protokol Document is not a forgery as claimed in the documentary that Tore has recommended; and that Himmler himself spoke openly about extermination in an address to his top SS Officers in 1943.