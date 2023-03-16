Being the man in a relationship

Do not think of this as a burden, or an unfaceable responsibility that no one’s able to achieve.

In reality, no one’s able to achieve this, but it’s our failure in our pursuit of perfection that outshines success in the pursuit of “good enough”.

So don’t be discouraged, take up this challenge, and be the man that you know she deserves.

But if you cannot see yourself capable of such a thing, then maybe that’s a sign that you should go in silence and work on yourself first.

Whatever you need to do next, stay strong, God bless.