Health Secretary agrees 5% pay offer with nurses

Health Secretary Steve Barclay announces that the government has offered a 5% pay rise to nurses next year and an additional lump sum for this year.

This comes as NHS staff have been striking for better pay and working conditions.

He says that both sides "have worked together" towards an affordable settlement, but one that "recognises the very real pressures that NHS staff had faced through the pandemic and the recent winter".

Report by Rowlandi.

