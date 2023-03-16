What SVB Collapse Means for the Economy, Whether Tom Brady Will Un-Retire, w/ Marcellus Wiley & More

Megyn Kelly is joined by Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media, to discuss the latest on the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, how it can affect the U.S. economy, and more.

Plus, Marcellus Wiley, former NFL star and host of "More To It,” joins to discuss Michael Irvin refiling his $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott, the latest on Tiger Woods after his ex-girlfriend alluded to sexual assault in legal filings, why public figures are a target for false accusations, the rumors that Tom Brady will un-retire, why it's so hard for athletes to call it quits, what Gisele Bundchen has been up to, trans issues in women’s sports, how Colin Kaepernick used his fame to bash his parents with his new book, and more.