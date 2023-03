This HAPPENED with RUSSIA and the US!!!

March 16th, 2023 LIVE!!!

With Monkey and James Kaddis!!!

Did you notice that a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper was forced into the Black Sea after a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with its propeller during a flight in international airspace over the Black Sea today?

What did we expect?

We're undoubtedly in the last days!!!

There's a lot of issues to tackle so brace yourself!!!

We'll talk about this, and much more so buckle up!

We'll be running fast!!!