Poland Announces Plan to Send Ukraine Fighter Jets

On March 16, Poland revealed the nation's plans to grant Ukraine's urgent request for warplanes with a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the first round of Soviet-made warplanes would be delivered to Ukraine "within the next few days." .

Duda added that the remainder need to be serviced before they can be delivered.

They are in the last years of their functioning but they are in good working condition, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, via ABC.

The president of Poland made the announcement while speaking at a joint news conference with President Petr Pavel, the visiting Czech president.

Members of NATO have expressed hesitancy in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for fighter jets.

NATO reportedly fears that supplying Ukraine, a non-member of the alliance, with fighter jets could escalate the conflict into a wider war.

ABC reports that the decision would make Poland the first NATO member to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

Last month, Poland became the first NATO member to supply Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

ABC reports that Poland is currently hosting thousands of U.S. troops and has opened its borders to more refugees of the war in Ukraine than any other country