“This Has to Be an Epic Show”—Donatella Versace Takes Vogue Backstage in LA

Follow along as Donatella Versace prepares for her fall 2023 show in Los Angeles and meets students at the LGBTQ Center.
Director: Nina Ljeti Director of Photography: Stephen Tringali Editor: Sammy Cortino Producer: Naomi Nishi Creative Producer: Gabrielle Reich Producer, on Set: Kristen Rakes Associate Directors, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra Gurvitch, Billie JD Porter AC: Gio Barot Audio: Glo Hernandez Locations: The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Pacific Design Center Production Coordinator: Ava Kashar Production Manager: Kit Fogarty Line Producer: Romeeka Powell Senior Director, Production Management: Jessica Schier Assistant Editor: Marisa DeMarini Post Production Coordinator: Jovan James Supervising Editor: Kameron Key Post Production Supervisor: Edward Taylor Associate Talent Manager: Phoebe Feinberg Director of Content, Production, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes Senior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda Gittleson Executive Producer: Ruhiya Nuruddin VP, Digital Video English, Vogue: Thespena Guatieri