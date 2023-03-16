Hilarie Burton reveals Chad Michael Murray stood up for her on 'One Tree Hill'

Chad Michael Murray stood up for Hilarie Burton after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by their boss when they worked together on 'One Tree Hill.'
Chad Michael Murray stood up for Hilarie Burton after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by their boss when they worked together on 'One Tree Hill.'
The "One Tree Hill" star was one of 18 women who came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the show's creator, Mark..
Hilarie Burton is opening up about allegedly being assaulted by One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn and how her co-star Chad Michael..